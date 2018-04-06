Johnny Depp has always been thin. But new photos of the 54-year-old actor looking pale and gaunt have fans worrying about his health.

While in Russia last week to play dates with his band Hollywood Vampires, Depp posed for a photo with admirer @violet_loveit, wearing a hat, shades and a too-big striped shirt. He took similar photos with other fans that appear to have been since deleted, though they've gone viral on social media.

USA TODAY has reached out to Depp's representative for comment.

Fans, predictably, were worried sick.

"Johnny Depp is not doing well guys," @corbydavidson wrote. "Please please tell me that Johnny Depp is just prepping for a movie and not that he is sick cause he doesn’t look so good here," @xLynnBbyx tweeted.

But fans who attended his shows cast doubt that there's a problem. "Just saw #JohnnyDepp in concert in Hamburg. He looks healthy, happy and he had so much fun. ... How pictures can deceive an impression," @its_batcountry wrote.

@Katty_McBowie posted a photo of her with the band in which Depp looks no thinner than his bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. "My life is complete," she wrote.

Me, Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry from @hollywoodvamps 💜💜💜 My life is complete 😍😭😭 can't believe it's all FOR REAL! pic.twitter.com/GHjQfjr9FV — Katty Lutik♔ (@_Katty_McBowie) June 1, 2018

It's possible, of course, that Depp has lost weight for a role. His next film, City of Lies, about the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., is out Sept. 7. He also stars in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film, The Crimes of Grindelwald (in theaters Nov. 16).

He looks healthier in this shot taken in Moscow, posted on the band's official Instagram account.

Depp has weathered a rough couple of years, including a $7 million divorce from Amber Heard, who donated her settlement to charity.

He's also had numerous legal disputes with his former business managers, The Management Group, accusing them of mismanaging nearly $40 million of his money by allegedly collecting fees he never approved, incurring penalties for failing to pay his taxes, and loaning millions without authorization. They counter-sued, asserting that Depp frittered away his millions, despite their repeated warnings.

