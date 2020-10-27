Jamie Foxx mourns death of younger sister: 'My heart is shattered into a million pieces'

DeOndra Dixon, Jamie Foxx's younger sister, was an ambassador with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. She died at the age of 36.

Actor and rapper Jamie Foxx is remembering the life of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, who died earlier this month at the age of 36.

Foxx said in a Instagram post Monday that his "heart is shattered into a million pieces."

DeOndra was an ambassador with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation since 2011 and she was the first recipient of the foundation's highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

"We have lost our talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, pure and giving heart," the foundation wrote on its website. "Our Down syndrome community has lost a beacon of hope, a true leader, and role model whose aim was to always help others. She was a bright light in this world of ours."

The foundation said she loved the "Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show" each year where she would practice her "secret moves" up until the moment she hit the stage.

“One thing people may not understand is that the love a person with special needs gives you is unfiltered,” Foxx told PEOPLE in 2011 while speaking about their special bond as siblings.

DeOndra even appeared in Foxx's "Blame It" music video in 2009.

Foxx said that DeOndra was a fan of artist Chris Brown and said her dance moves gave him "a run for his money."

"I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on," Foxx wrote. "[Though] my pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me, my family and her friends."

Stars reacted to Foxx's Instagram post announcing his sister's death.

"God Bless and keep her beautiful soul," actress Reese Witherspoon commented.