President Biden to deliver remarks Tuesday on Hamas attack on Israel

Hamas militants stormed into Israel Saturday, bringing gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades. More than 1,800 lives have already been claimed.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks from the White House on Tuesday after Hamas' attack on Israel, which claimed the lives of at least 11 U.S. citizens.

The president is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Eastern.

According to the White House, Biden will also speak Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about coordination with allies to “defend Israel and innocent people against terrorism.”

The latest Middle East conflict began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades. At least 1,800 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

With Netanyahu vowing to turn all Hamas hideouts in Gaza into rubble, the region is now bracing for even more death and destruction and an expansive military operation by Israel.

The U.S. has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel, the White House said Monday, as the Pentagon reviews its inventories to see what else can be sent quickly to boost its ally in the three-day-old war with Hamas.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, confirmed Monday evening that the first batch of military aid in the wake of the violent assault by Hamas militants is “making its way” to Israel.