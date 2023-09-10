'Greatly respected' UW Ph.D. graduate killed in Israel

Dr. Hayim Katsman earned his Ph.D. in international studies in 2021. He is remembered as an accomplished student who was passionate about community service.

KIBBUTZ HOLIT, Israel — A University of Washington's International Studies Ph.D. program graduate was killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Association of Israel Studies confirmed Dr. Hayim Katsman was murdered in his home in Kibbutz Holit on Saturday.

According to the university, Katsman received his Ph. D. from the UW Jackson School of International Studies in 2021. At UW, he dedicated his scholarship to understanding the interrelations of religion and politics in Israel and Palestine.

Katsman has won awards for his work, including the AIS Kimmerling Award for his paper, "The hyphen Cannot hold: Contemporary Trends in Religious Zionism."

In addition to his list of academic achievements, members of the Association of Israel Studies remember Katsman as someone who was deeply committed to community service.

"In these moments of profound grief, we remember Dr. Katsman for his invaluable contributions to our academic community," members of the Association of Israel Studies wrote in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and close ones."

In a statement from the University of Washington, Katsman was remembered as a "greatly respected scholar."

The statement read, in part:

"Hayim was reportedly killed by Hamas gunmen in Kibbutz Holit where he lived. Here at the UW, he dedicated his scholarship to understanding the interrelations of religion and politics in Israel and Palestine — a vital contribution to understanding this region in the hopes of finding reconciliation. He was greatly respected by his Jackson School colleagues and the field as a whole, and we send our condolences to his family, friends, teachers, colleagues, and students."

The university included a list of resources for students from the region that may be affected. That list can be found here.

Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to the media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there. Israel said hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.