TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.
The statement came Saturday morning. It blames “human error” for the shootdown.
The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.
Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.
