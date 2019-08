DAYTON, Ohio — The suspect in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday was killed by police 30 seconds after he fired dozens of bullets in an entertainment district early Sunday, killing nine people, including his sister, and inuring 27 others, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.

It was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, police confirmed the shooter's identity as 24-year-old Connor Betts and released the names of the nine victims.

The victims include four women and five men. They are Betts' sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, the youngest of those killed; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Derrick Fudge, 57; Logan Turner, 30; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Thomas McNichols, 25; Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36; Monica Brickhouse, 29.

Biehl, the police chief, said six officers fired at least one shot when they engaged the gunman. He said the officers killed him in less than a minute.

At a 4 p.m. press conference, Ohio's Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, joined Dayton's mayor, police and other officials from the state. The senators urged their peers in Congress to do something to address the numerous mass shootings the nation has been experiencing.

“Are there more things that can be done? I’m sure there are, but I will say there’s something deeper going on here," Portman, a Republican, said.

He said there are not enough laws to address mental health and other issues.

"In fact, no law can correct some of the more fundamental cultural problems we face today as a country, and the shooting last night is an indication of that," Portman said. Both he and Brown said they look forward to trying to reach an effective response to the shootings.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, where a single gunman, wearing body armor, opened fire in the outside area, according to Mayor Nan Whaley. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition and extra magazines.

Whaley said that without the quick response of those officers, hundreds more could be dead.

"I just question when is enough enough?" she said, noting this is the 250th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, with Saturday's in El Paso marking 249.

Of the 27 people injured, 15 have been discharged. Four hospitals received victims. The police chief said that of the 27 hurt, one patient was in critical condition.

A vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday in the Oregon District.

The district is a historic neighborhood, home to several entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. Most of the businesses are locally owned.

A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, and those looking for information can call 937-333-8430. The community blood bank is supporting the hospitals, and while it's closed Sunday, it will reopen on Monday.

Dayton police are handling the investigation, with assistance from the FBI as well as other federal and state resources.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags remain at half mast and said "Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families."

He commended the city's police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response.

President Trump tweeted, "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The shooting happened less than one day after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.