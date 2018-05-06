On Tuesday, the fashion world suffered the tragic loss of designer Kate Spade-- found dead in an apparent suicide at age 55.

Following the news, handbag aficionados took to Twitter to pay homage to the accessory queen's legacy and share fond memories of their first Kate Spade bags.

Many wrote about how the purses gave them a sense of confidence and empowerment and expressed their condolences to the designer's family.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family. — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade and Co donated handbags to our scholars, so they'd show up at their internships looking great and feeling great. They always downplayed their gift, and maybe this sounds silly, but it was a big deal for our young women to show up to an important gig with a great bag. https://t.co/EbmpfSVhxZ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 5, 2018

So sad to hear the news about Kate Spade. I bought my first bag in New York circa 1998... this is my latest and I'll use it this week. pic.twitter.com/Hydbs4rr8I — Louise (@LouHoughton) June 5, 2018

Her bags were w me at big life events. She was there when my sons were born, went w me to weddings, funerals, book signings, & black tie events. And the 1st thing I bought with my 1st advance was another Kate Spade bag for my collection. She was a touchstone in my life. 2/2 — Laurie Benson (@LaurieBwrites) June 5, 2018

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Ask a girl about her first Kate Spade bag and she'll have so many wonderful things to tell you. She was a female entrepreneurial force to be reckoned with; a real inspiration.



She was so loved & so are you. You aren't alone.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — Eisha Misra (@EishaMisra) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade died... I’m so sad. One of the first designer bags I ever had was a Kate Spade bag I found thrifting. Such a big loss to the fashion community — ɐʎᴉɐW (@femm3bot) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was my introduction to luxury. When I started working full-time my first “real purchase” was a Kate Spade bag and wallet. — Taylor Jay (@AZealousVoice) June 5, 2018

I remember saving up for my first Kate Spade bag in my very early 20s and when I finally got it and removed it from the dust bag, I felt invincible and accomplished. Rest in peace. — Vivian Lee (@vivianwmlee) June 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 5, 2018

My mother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I graduated from grad school, I then gave it to my daughter when she left for college. Her playful designs always made me smile. So saddened at #KateSpade passing. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — gloria mann (@GloriaMann22) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade was the first designer bag I got for myself. #RIPKateSpade pic.twitter.com/NYNX88rDUi — faye (@_pheyfaye) June 5, 2018

My first purse was a Kate Spade bag. I bought it after I met her at a magazine party. Years later, I met her with Jack and David. #mentalillness has plagued me my entire life and it makes my heart so heavy that Kate lost her footing on her journey — BKHemingway (@KenyonKO) June 5, 2018

When I first got a job with a livable wage, one of my first purchases was a Kate Spade. I was so proud that I could buy something for MYSELF that was a better quality and more of an investment than the bags I'd been carrying. This is so sad. — Jonquilyn Hill (@jonquilynhill) June 5, 2018

I’m speechless. My very first designer bag was kate spade. She is part of the reason I fell in love with fashion - all of the pink and glitter and girliness of it all. RIP Kate Spade. “I think that playing dress up begins at age 5 and never truly ends” — Maddie Applegate (@maddieapplegate) June 5, 2018

The first gift I bought the love of my life was a Kate Spade bag and I remember inside there was a card with the quote 'She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes'. It encapsulated the girl I love perfectly. She had a way of encapsulating magnificence. Thoughts with her family — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) June 5, 2018

my first "good" purse was a black nylon Kate Spade messenger bag. I begged my mom for it. I felt so special and fancy wearing it.



Thank you for making me feel special, Kate. — Celia (@_celia_bedelia_) June 5, 2018

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression, emotional distress and/or a suicidal crisis, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's open 24/7, toll-free.

