The Mars Curiosity rover took some spectacular shots of a solar eclipse from the surface of the red planet, and we see it looks looks a little different than a solar eclipse here on Earth.

The biggest difference is that Mars' two moons, Phobos and Deimos, are not round like our moon is nor are they nearly as big. Also, the images show they did not blot out the sun nearly as much as ours did during the coast-to-coast eclipse that happened in 2017.

Phobos, which is as wide as 16 miles across, was imaged on March 26. Since it did not completely cover the sun, it would be called an annular eclipse, according to NASA.

Deimos, which is as wide as 10 miles across, was photographed on March 17. NASA says that because Deimos is so small compared to the sun, this would be called a transiting of the sun, not an eclipse.

One of Curiosity's cameras also caught the shadow of Phobos on March 25 as it passed over the rover during sunset.