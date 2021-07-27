Gov. Little, two US governors and two Canadian premiers urge Biden to reopen US-Canada border

Canadian officials announced on July 19 that fully vaccinated Americans would be allowed to enter Canada beginning August 9.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little, along with Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Premier Jason Kenney of the Province of Alberta, and Premier Scott Moe of the Province of Saskatchewan, urged President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reopen the U.S.-Canada border and to "restore normal movement."

"Our northern border must be securely opened," Little said via Twitter. "The movement of citizens, goods and tourists between America and Canada must improve immediately. While some progress has been made, we must end delays and restore normal movement across our shared border."

The governors stated they feel the U.S.-Canada border should open immediately.

The state and province leaders sent President Biden a letter last week claiming that business, shopping, and tourism between the two countries remain slowed because of national policies related to the pandemic.

"The time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border," Gov. Little and the other leaders said in the letter. "For the well-being and future prosperity of both our nations, we must embrace personal responsibility by providing vaccinations to citizens seeking the vaccine, reduce mitigations that cause economic harm and encourage travel for commerce and tourism."

Little and the leaders noted the strong trade relationship and alliance between the two countries.

