At least four police officers were shot in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Watch Command.

Authorities confirmed in an evening presser that two out of the four officers are in surgery after getting shot in the neck. A fifth officer was injured when running during the gunfire.

One of them was released from the hospital Monday night.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed during the press conference that none of the officers have died.

"Pray for all of our police officers," he said. "Pray for their spouses, their children, their parents all of their loved ones and their many loved ones on the road."

The wounded officers were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, authorities confirmed. One of the injured officers was taken by helicopter, while the others were taken by ambulance, according to Houston Police Officer's Union.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement asking for prayers for the wounded officers and promising resources to "bring swift justice to those involved."

"This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe," he said in the statement.

Houston Police Officers’ Union President Joe Gamaldi spoke passionately during Monday evening’s presser in response to the shooting.

“We are sick and tired of having targets on our back,” Gamaldi said. “We’re sick and tired of dirtbags trying to take our lives when all we’re trying to do is protect this community and protect our families.”

Police responded to the suspect's residence after hearing complaints that there was drug activity involving black tar heroin. The suspects began shooting at the officers when they approached the house with a warrant, Acevedo said. The two suspects were found dead on the scene.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 7800 block of Harding, just a few blocks away from a high school. Authorities say that the area has been secured.

Acevedo also said that one of the officers is likely to be discharged from the hospital tonight and return home to his family.