JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teens got more than what they bargained for when they decided to celebrate senior skip day by swimming offshore near Vilano Beach on Florida's Atlantic coast.

Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17, were stranded two miles off the coast for two hours, CBS 47 reports. The best friends got concerned as time passed, worried they were getting too weak to hold each other up in the water.

That's when they decided to pray.

“I cried out, 'if you really do have a plan for us, like, come on. Just bring something.'” Smith told the CBS affiliate.

A boat named "The Amen" appeared. The boat was sailing from South Florida to New Jersey and brought the teens to safety, CBS 47 says.

“The first words that came out of my mouth were, 'God is real," Brown told the local television station.

The teens say there is no other explanation for the boat suddenly appearing than God. They are thanking both the men and God for saving their lives.

