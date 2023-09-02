x
Thousands of Burning Man attendees trapped as flooding shuts down festival entrance

Festivalgoers at the annual event in the Nevada desert have been told to shelter in place and conserve food, water and fuel.
Credit: 2023 Maxar Technologies via AP
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in Black Rock, Nev on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

RENO, Nev. — The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert was closed and attendees were urged to shelter in place Saturday as flooding from storms swept through the area.

The entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which began on Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees the Black Rock Desert where the festival is being held.

About 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno, the National Weather Service in Reno said. Another quarter of a foot of rain is expected late Saturday into Sunday.

Organizers urged festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel.

