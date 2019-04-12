WASHINGTON — In a heated series of moments Wednesday during impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill, Republican House Representative Matt Gaetz and First Lady Melania Trump scolded impeachment hearing witness Professor Pamela Karlan for bringing up President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's son Barron in a joke she made while answering questions on constitutional law.

In the answer, Stanford Law School Professor Pamela Susan Karlan was reacting to a question that was posed by House Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. In the question Rep. Lee asked, "what comparisons can we make between kings, that the framers were afraid of, and the president's conduct today?"

To that question Prof. Karlan replied, "so, kings could do no wrong because the king's word was law, and contrary to what President Trump has said, article two does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I'll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is the constitution says there can be no titles of nobility."



Then Prof. Karlan made reference to Melania and Donald Trump's 13-year-old boy, Barron Trump, in her punchline saying, "so, while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a Barron."

After, Rep. Gaetz of Florida sternly scolded Prof. Karlan after quieting her interruption to his remarks with his index finger pointed at her.

Rep. Gaetz, after accusing the professor of not being grounded in understanding modern politics from the "ivory towers of your law school," the Congressman went on to say, "when you invoke the president's son's name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument."

The member of Congress went on to seemingly try and characterize Karlan as inappropriate saying, "it makes you look mean, it makes you look like you're attacking someone's family. The minor child of the president of the Unites States.

The First Lady tweeted directly calling out Prof. Karlan saying, "A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it."