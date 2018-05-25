Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. because in rare but terrifying circumstances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control.

The company is warning owners not to use cruise control until the cars, SUVs and trucks can be fixed with a software update.

Fiat Chrysler says the condition can occur if the cruise control accelerates at the same time an electrical short-circuit happens. But the brakes are designed to overpower the engine and the vehicles could still be stopped. Shifting into park would cancel the cruise, but tapping the brakes or turning off the cruise control button won't work.

The problem was found in testing of the vehicles' computer network. FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. After the testing uncovered the trouble, FCA said it reviewed customer complaints and found only one that may be related.

The recall includes 15 Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Ram models from six model years with gasoline engines and automatic transmissions.

Models in Canada, Mexico and other countries also are affected, but the company is still sorting out which ones.

Affected models include the following:

2014-2019 Ram 1500 pickup

2014-2018 Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, 5500 pickups and chassis cab trucks

2015-2017 Chrysler 200

2014-2018 Chrysler 300

2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

2015-2018 Dodge Challenger

2014-2018 Dodge Charger, Journey and Durango

2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Fiat Chrysler will begin notifying customers as early as next week. The company is urging customers to follow the recall instructions and get the repairs done as soon as possible.

