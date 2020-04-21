The big upcoming “Friends” reunion special is inviting a few extra friends — maybe even you.

Cast members of the popular show have announced that six fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had,” the cast announced Tuesday. “Plus, sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk, and get the ‘Friends’ VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

The sweepstakes offer is being presented by The All In Challenge and all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The All In Challenge has been uniting celebrities, athletes and many others to raise funds for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and in need.

Entries into the sweepstakes starts at 10 for $10. A maximum of 200 entries per person for the sweepstakes is allowed.

If you don't want to pay for any entries, the contest also allows each person to enter once for free.

In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of "Friends," pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

AP

Production on the HBO Max special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans call for it to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.