WASHINGTON — President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is planning to testify at a House Oversight Committee hearing before going to prison to serve a three-year sentence, according to a statement released by the committee.

Cohen is scheduled to testify in February before he begins his prison term in March.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily," Rep. Elijah Cummings said in a statement. "I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with Special Counsel Mueller’s office. The Committee will announce additional information in the coming weeks.”

A U.S. district judge sentenced Cohen to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

Prosecutors have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange the payments to buy the silence of adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 campaign.

Special counsel Robert Mueller credited Cohen for cooperating in the federal investigation efforts by Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election, but the judge said that his assistance “does not wipe the slate clean.”

