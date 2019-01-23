New month, new me, new shows to binge. As January winds down, Netflix is once again adding a slew of new shows to its selection, as well as removing some beloved programming.

As in past months, the streaming service is introducing a load of new original content. "Orange is the New Black" actress Natasha Lyonne's new series "Russian Doll" will arrive February 1. The eight-episode thriller is produced by Amy Poehler and Lyonne.

New Episodes of "The Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" will be hitting the site on February 10 New episodes of the comedic talk show will drop every Sunday.

A few original films will be coming in February as well. After "Roma's" Oscar nomination, it looks like the service is continuing to invest in prestige films. André Holland will star in the Steven Soderberg drama "High Flying Bird," premiering February 8, and Jake Gyllenhaal's art horror film "Velvet Buzzsaw" will hit the site on February 1.

Of course, with the new additions comes the exit of some of Netflix's titles. Some classic films will be leaving the streaming service, including "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" and "The Big Lebowski." Most of the content being removed will leave Netflix on February 1, so watch them now while you still can.

Here's the full list of what's coming and going:

Coming to Netflix

Feb. 1

About A Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good As It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine's Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Feb. 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6

The Soloist

Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird\

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb 21

The Drug King

Feb. 22

Chef's Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin' Moms

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Leaving Netflix

Feb. 1

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

clerks

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

Feb. 2

Cabin Fever

Feb. 3

Sing

Feb. 19

Girl Meets World Seasons 1-3

Feb. 20