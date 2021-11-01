Report: Woman charged $700 for ER visit says 'I wasn’t seen at all'

Taylor Davis said she went to the Georgia hospital, wasn't seen by medical staff and didn't have vitals taken but was still billed for hundreds of dollars.

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who left an emergency room after waiting for hours without seeing a doctor said she walked away with her injury untreated and a $700 charge simply for showing up.

Taylor Davis told WAGA-TV she went to the Emory Decatur Hospital emergency room in July for a head injury and decided to leave after no end in sight to her seven-hour wait for care.

A couple of weeks later, a surprise arrived in her mailbox: a $700 bill from the hospital.

“I didn’t get my vitals taken. Nobody called my name. I wasn’t seen at all,” Davis said.

She was convinced it was a mistake, but was told it was an emergency room visit fee. An email sent to Davis by an Emory Healthcare patient financial services employee says: “You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.”

Davis said she's reluctant to go to an emergency room now if she needs care.