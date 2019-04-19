If you have expired or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications in your home, Friday is the day to round them up to be tossed out.

The third Friday in April is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day, with the aim of curbing drug abuse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet, according to a 2017 study.

Flushing the drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can do environmental damage by getting into the water supply or soil. But, you can dispose of them responsibly on April 27, which is National Drug Take Back Day. You can find a drug collection site at this link.