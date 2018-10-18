Don McGahn officially left his role as White House counsel on Wednesday, and it was announced Thursday that Emmet Flood will briefly take his place.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Flood, one of President Donald Trump's personal lawyers, will serve as White House counsel until attorney Pat Cipollone comes on board.

Flood is one of the lawyers representing Trump in the on-going investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

McGahn, whose resignation was announced in August, left the White House officially on Wednesday after nearly two years of helping President Donald Trump get through his conservative agenda, an official with knowledge of the matter told USA TODAY. The New York Times first reported Wednesday was McGahn's last day.

McGahn's legacy in the White House is a mixed bag of both helping protect the president's conservative agenda and preventing worsening scandals inside the administration. He helped pad deregulations at the Environmental Protection Agency and had his hands in the legal debate of the president's so-called Muslim travel ban.

But above all, McGahn's legacy might be most tied to helping the Trump administration reshape the judiciary. He helped the administration nominate several conservative judges to federal courts across the nation.

He concluded his White House tenure with one final successful mission: guiding Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

​​​​​​​Contributing: TEGNA Staff

