Disney says they are "re-imagining" classic movies including "Home Alone", "Night at the Museum", "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid".
In a call with investors on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said they are interested in making the "re-imagined' titles available on the company's new streaming platform Disney+.
Disney gained access to these movie titles and more following the company's $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in March.
"We're also focused on leveraging Fox's vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct-to-consumer] platforms," Iger said on Disney's Q3 2019 earnings call.
While it is unclear how Disney will "re-imagine" these classic movies or when they will be released, the new streaming service Disney+ will be available in November for $6.99 a month. A bundled service is also available, with customers getting access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99
