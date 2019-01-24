Authorities evacuated the Diocese of Covington after receiving reports of a suspicious package in Covington, Kentucky, according to various local media outlets.

The Cincinnati Bomb Squad and other emergency officials were at the scene located in the 1100 block of Madison after officials with the diocese said they received several packages, one they deemed suspicious in nature, local NBC affiliate WLWT has reported.

The station has also reported that the diocese has been given the all-clear by authorities and the scene is secure.

The diocese is affiliated with the Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, an all-boys’ school currently in the middle of controversy after videos emerged showing students from the school allegedly mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial after a rally in Washington D.C.