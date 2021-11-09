'Quantum Leap' star Dean Stockwell dies at 85

The veteran actor died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, according to reports.

WASHINGTON — Actor Dean Stockwell, who starred in films like "Married to the Mob" and "Air Force One," as well as the long-running NBC series "Quantum Leap" died on Sunday, according to multiple reports. He was 85.

Agent Jay Schwartz said Stockwell died of natural causes at home Sunday.

Born in Los Angeles in 1936, Deadline reports that Stockwell took to theater at a young age, appearing on Broadway at just seven years old. According to Variety, his first film appearance came not too long after that, in 1945's "Valley of Decision."

One of his biggest roles was as Admiral Al Calavicci on NBC's sci-fi "Quantum Leap," starring alongside Scott Bakula in all 97 episodes. Stockwell received four Golden Globe and four Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of the admiral, coming away with the Golden Globe win in 1990.

Stockwell called the "Quantum Leap" gig " the first time anyone’s offered me a series and the first time I’ve ever wanted to do one," in 1998. “If people hadn’t seen me in 'Married To the Mob’ they wouldn’t have realized I could do comedy."

Stockwell was also nominated for an Oscar, for best supporting actor in 1988's "Married to the Mob." He also had notable roles in David Lych's "Dune" and "Blue Velvet." Later in life, Stockwell had a recurring role on another sci-fi hit, "Battlestar Galactica."

“My way of working is still the same as it was in the beginning — totally intuitive and instinctive,” he told The New York Times in 1987. “But as you live your life, you compile so many millions of experiences and bits of information that you become a richer vessel as a person. You draw on more experience.”

