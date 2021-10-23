Democrats edge closer to deal on Biden's $2T plan

The Democratic leaders have been working to scale back the big package in child care, health care and clean energy programs.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress have edged close to a deal on their big package of social services and climate change strategies.

They've gone past Friday's informal deadline, but negotiations are expected to continue into the weekend in an effort to scale back the plan and determine how to pay for it.

The Democratic leaders have been working with moderates and progressives to shrink the once-$3.5 trillion, 10-year package to about $2 trillion in child care, health care and clean energy programs.