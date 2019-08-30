DARLINGTON, S.C. — Just two weeks after his plane crash, Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets ready to take on Darlington's raceway for NASCAR's Labor Day throwback weekend.

Both Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy and 1-year-old daughter Isla will watch his annual race after two weeks of taking some time to recover from a traumatic plane crash.

Earnhardt Jr. didn't really want to talk about the crash or those terrifying moments where he and his family escaped before the plane caught fire.

"Very scary experience. Happy to be healthy, have a weekend like this to look forward to," he said.

He said he doesn't like to think about what could have happened and just try to move on. He said it did make him appreciate things more, especially how much he wanted to see Isla grow up and enjoy every moment with her

"We're just ready to live our lives," he said, adding that he does not have any problem with flying again.

"We just get to carry on and there's no point in wasting time being upset or sad about it," he said. "We're all processing it differently. I feel better every day."

The entire NASCAR family came together to support Earnhardt Jr. and his family through a difficult time.

"A lot of things in your life help you sort through organizing your priorities and remembering what matters," he said.

Earnhardt Jr. said he is blessed and lucky to be able to carry on with the rest of their lives and continue with racing.

"Every race you’re equally as nervous as the last," he said.“It’s a very wild experience being inside there [race car]."

After the race, Earnhardt Jr. is planning for hunting season and enjoying spending time with his daughter.

Earnhardt Jr. has retired from full-time racing but likes to hit the track at least once a season. He now works in the broadcast booth for NBC Sports.