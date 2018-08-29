Ron DeSantis, the Republican nominee for Florida Governor told Fox News this morning that Florida shouldn't "monkey this up" by embracing the agenda of Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum.

"The last thing we need to do is monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state," DeSantis said in an interview this morning about running against the Tallahassee mayor.

The Florida Democratic Party responded immediately.

"It's disgusting that Ron DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with racist dog whistles," FDP Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a news release.

Gillum spokesman Geoff Burgan said the campaign was letting the FDP respond. "DeSantis' comments speak for themselves," Burgan said.

Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist and political consultant who frequently contributes to Telemundo, took to Twitter to criticize DeSantis.

"As a Floridian, it was my hope this Governor’s race would be about the pressing issues facing our state -rising tides, algae outbreak, trade, economy, jobs," Navarro said. "I had hoped it would not be one were racism was front and center. That hope lasted all of 10 hours."

Stephen Lawson, communications director for the DeSantis campaign, said in an email that “Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses. To characterize it as anything else is absurd."

Day 1 of DeSantis vs Gillum and DeSantis on Fox News uses the phrase “monkey this up” describing the race. pic.twitter.com/khKg6OA64J — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) August 29, 2018

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved