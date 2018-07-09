The voice that answers the phone for Luis Filipe Calderón is young, that of a teenage boy. He begins to sob.

"He is my father," 13-year-old Andres Calderon said through tears before passing the phone to his mother, Ana Maria Calderon.

They are just two of Luis Calderon's many loved ones grappling with news that the 48-year-old Miami man was among the three shot dead by a gunman in downtown Cincinnati's Fifth Third Bank on Thursday. The other victims are 64-year-old Richard Newcomer and 25-year-old Prudhvi Kandepi. The shooting suspect, 29-year-old Omar Santa, also died by gunfire Thursday.

Reached Friday in Florida, Ana Maria Calderon cried for the man she married in Colombia more than 20 years ago.

"He was working at the bank," she said. "He moved a year ago to Cincinnati to take a better job opportunity. He thought it would be better for the children."

The Calderons have two children – Andres and 16-year-old Natalia.

"To help us all more, he got a good job offer and it was a really tough decision to make because he was leaving everything behind."

Her voice cracked.

"And this happened."

Calderon was born in the United States to Colombian parents, his wife said. When he was young, they took him back to Colombia, where he grew up and met Ana Maria. After the two married, they moved to Florida, where they were raising their two children.

Ana Maria Calderon wasn't clear on her husband's precise position but said he worked at Fifth Third Bank in an executive-level job. The bank has not confirmed the victims' affiliations yet.

Calderon's wife said he was angling to figure out a way to move back to Florida while still working for Fifth Third, but he expected he would stay in Cincinnati for another year building up money and good will with the company. He wanted to come back to his children, she said.

On Thursday, as chaos engulfed Fountain Square, Ana Maria Calderon was at work and her two children were at school. She got a phone call from her brother-in-law, Juan, who also lives in Florida.

He asked if she'd heard from Luis. "I said, 'No, Juan, what happened?' He said, 'You didn't hear about the shooting?'"

Detectives at the scene had picked up her husband's phone and called the last person Calderon had dialed, which happened to be his brother.

Ana Maria said she doesn't know what happens next, either logistically with her husband's remains, or personally with her family's future.

"We haven't had time to think," she said.

