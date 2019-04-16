Mondelē z Global LLC announced a limited voluntary recall for certain boxes of Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies Saturday.

The company said that certain boxes of the cookies contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient," and that they have received some reports of "potential adverse health effects."

The company did not specify what the ingredient was or what the adverse symptoms were.

The boxes recalled have the retail UPC number 0 44000 03223 4 and the following "Best When Used By" dates:

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

Consumers with the product are urged not to eat the cookies. People with questions about their products can call the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information.