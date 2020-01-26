BEIJING, China — The U.S. Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight Tuesday.

A notice Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco.

It says that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus," a new respiratory disease has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan.

Masked pedestrians walk down a shopping street in downtown Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

AP