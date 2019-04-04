Britney Spears took to Instagram Wednesday to tell fans that she's taking some "me time."

She posted a picture of a quote which reads "fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit." It was accompanied by the caption "we all need to take time for a little 'me time.'"

Wednesday's post comes amid reports by TMZ and Variety that the 37-year-old singer has checked into a psychiatric facility and is expected to stay there for a month.

A source told PEOPLE that the pop star checked into a facility last week for "all-encompassing wellness treatment."

While preparing to launch her next Las Vegas residency show, Spears abruptly announced in January she was canceling it and taking an indefinite break to support her father after he "was hospitalized and almost died." He reportedly had suffered a colon rupture.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears "just needed to focus on herself" and her dad's sickness has really taken a toll on her. Her father, Jamie, reportedly had another surgery in recent weeks.