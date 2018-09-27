WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh offered emotional testimony Thursday about what a "circus" his confirmation process has become and denounced the sexual assault allegations that have "destroyed" his name.

Kavanaugh's testimony came directly after about four hours of testimony given by Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges he held her down and tried to remove her clothes at a party in 1982 when they were both in high school.

Kavanaugh used his opening statement to both attack Democrats who he says are targeting him and refute all of the particulars of the allegations lodged against him.

'You will not drive me out'

Kavanaugh started his testimony filled with anger and a message for Democrats.

He accused liberals of using the accusations lodged against him as a "political hit," explaining the opposition to his was tied to the opposition to President Donald Trump.

He angrily called out Democrats for comments they'd previously made over the confirmation process, painting him as "evil" and America's "worst nightmare."

"It was designed to scare me," he said. But that wouldn't work.

Kavanaugh then directed his message to Democrats: "You tried hard. You've given it your all."

But, he added, "your coordinated effort" to "destroy my name and my family" will not work.

"You will not drive me out," he said.

He continued: "You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit."

Breaking down in tears multiple times

Kavanaugh gave an emotional testimony, much different than the hours and days of testimony he'd given previously. He described his family, how these allegations had destroyed his life and how the effects of this process would ripple on forever.

He talked about his two daughters, Margaret and Eliza, and his wife Ashley.

"I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford," Kavanaugh told the committee, starting to break down in tears. "The other night, Ashley and my daughter Eliza said their prayers, and little Eliza, all of 10 years old, said to Ashley, 'We should pray for the woman.' That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old."

He paused, tried to contain his emotions, then said, "We mean no ill will."

Kavanaugh broke down other times, including when he spoke of his childhood friends who have been forced into the spotlight and those who have stuck up for his reputation.

Confirmation process has become a 'circus'

Both Republicans and Democrats have admitted the confirmation process has been unfair to both Kavanaugh and Ford, whose personal lives have been cast in the spotlight.

"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace," Kavanaugh said with anger. He continued, focusing on the many conspiracy theories and "crazy" accusations that have surfaced, including him being in a gang and being the father to a secret child.

"This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election," he told the committee. "This is a circus."

Kavanaugh told the committee it won't be just his confirmation that is affected by this chaotic process.

"The consequences will extend long past my nomination," Kavanaugh said. "The consequences will be with us for decades. This grotesque and coordinated character assassination will dissuade competence in good people of all political persuasions from serving our country."

Kavanaugh said his life has been changed forever because of these allegations and how they were handled by the committee.

"I may never be able to teach again," he said, adding he might not be able to continue coaching his daughter's basketball team.

