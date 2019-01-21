RED BANK, N.J. — A restaurant owned by musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi provided free meals to local government workers and their families during the federal government shutdown.

JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank announced on Facebook that it was providing the free meals to furloughed workers Monday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The meals were a result of a partnership between Gov. Phil Murphy's organization the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation.

JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.