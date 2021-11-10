Boeing settles with victims' families of Ethiopia 737 MAX crash

Boeing admitted that its software was to blame for Ethiopian Airways Flight 302′s loss of control and destruction, killing 157 people.

Boeing has reached a settlement with the victims’ families from the March 2019 crash that involved its 737-MAX aircraft, which claimed 157 lives. In its settlement, Boeing admitted that its software was to blame for Ethiopian Airways Flight 302′s loss of control and destruction, and that the 737-MAX was in an “unsafe condition” to fly.

The flight lost control and crashed shortly after takeoff. It was the second crash of a 737-MAX in the span of six months. Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff in October 2018, killing all 189 people on board.

After the Ethiopia crash, the 737-MAX was grounded until the software problem could be fixed. The planes were recertified to start flying earlier this year.

The settlement does not involve monetary compensation to the families as of Wednesday, according to court records, but it does allow victims’ families to pursue individual claims in U.S. courts.

“This is a significant milestone for the families in their pursuit of justice against Boeing, as it will ensure they are all treated equitably and eligible to recover full damages under Illinois law while creating a pathway for them to proceed to a final resolution, whether through settlements or trial,” said Robert Clifford, Steven Marks and Justin Green, the lead attorneys representing the victims, in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.