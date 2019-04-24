Authorities have found the body of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund, according to WGN, ABC7 Chicago and the Chicago Tribune.

The Crystal Lake Police Department says a news conference will take place at noon on Wednesday at City Hall. The agencies have been searching for Freund since his parents reported him missing last Thursday. The couple said they saw him at bedtime the night before and couldn't find him in the morning.

Photos and video show the officers leaving the Crystal Lake home of Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham on Wednesday with a shovel, mattress, brown paper bags and plastic storage tub.

Police searched for AJ in a park on Tuesday and said they planned to use sonar to search ponds in the community, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Authorities say they don't believe the boy was abducted or wandered away.

Police did not say anything about the boy's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, who they have said is refusing to cooperate with detectives. Nor has the department said anything further about the detectives' belief that the boy was not abducted, had not wandered or that its focus had changed since Monday, when it said the investigation was "focusing on the residence and the individuals that may have seen or had contact with AJ last."

On Tuesday afternoon, the department released more than 60 pages of police reports written by officers who responded to various calls about the house.

One report described seeing the home littered with dog feces and urine, and a children's bedroom where "the smell of feces was overwhelming." Another report said the officer found the house to be "cluttered, dirty and in disrepair," and without electrical power.

The heavily-redacted reports also indicate state child welfare workers were called after officers spotted a large bruise on one of the young boys living there, but that the children appeared to be "healthy and happy" and were not removed from the house.

Cunningham and Freund were in court Tuesday seeking custody of their 4-year-old son, Parker. Parker was taken into custody by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Thursday after Andrew was reported missing by his parents. The hearing was continued pending the appointment of a lawyer to represent the child.

The Northwest Herald reported Tuesday that the day the boy disappeared, Cunningham was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant just after she and Andrew Freund Sr. went to the Crystal Park Police Department to speak with investigators about their son. The paper said she was also scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday on the traffic case.