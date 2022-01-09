'Full House' actor, comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

The iconic actor was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in "Full House".

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iconic actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at 65 years old.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday night that Saget was found in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando earlier in the day Sunday, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter. According to a OCSO release, investigators don't know the cause of Saget's death as of Sunday evening. His cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

Saget was best known for playing one of America's favorite dads: Danny Tanner of "Full House." He hosted America's Funniest Videos, appeared in many movies and TV shows, and is known for his raunchy stand-up comedy shows.

Saget had been traveling the country on his "I Don't Do Negative" standup and musical tour. In his last Twitter post, he thanked fans in Jacksonville for being an "appreciative audience" to his Saturday night show.

In an earlier Tweet, he said he was "loving beyond words" being on tour.

Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget as his daughter in the early 2000s sitcom "Raising Dad," said he was just as caring as many of his TV personas.

"The loveliest man," she wrote. "I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."