The Billboard Music Awards are live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show airs live on NBC, with host Kelly Clarkson. This year's show features 16 performances by artists including Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, BTS and more.

Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran led the pack with 15 nominations each. Taylor Swift snagged 5 nominations, and Cardi B recieved 8.

See the full list of winners below. Results are updated live:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

WINNER: Khalid

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

WINNER: Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Song Sales Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: U2

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

WINNER: Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

WINNER: Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA

Top R&B Tour:

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Bhad Bhabie

WINNER: Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

WINNER: Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

WINNER: Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

WINNER: Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Rock Artist:

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

WINNER: U2

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

WINNER: Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

Top Christian Artist:

Elevation Worship

Hillsong UNITED

Hillsong Worship

WINNER: MercyMe

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

Travis Greene

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tamela Mann

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake, More Life

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Soundtrack:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

WINNER: Moana

Top R&B Album:

Khalid, American Teen

WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

SZA, CTRL

The Weeknd, Starboy

XXXTentacion, 17

Top Rap Album:

Drake, More Life

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Migos, Culture

Post Malone, Stoney

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One’s For You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

WINNER: Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Brett Young, Brett Young

Top Rock Album:

WINNER: Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Linkin Park, One More Light

Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Portugal. The Man, Woodstock

U2, Songs of Experience

Top Latin Album:

Nicky Jam, Fenix

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

WINNER: Ozuna, Odisea

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii, AVĨCI (01)

WINNER: The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open

Calvin Harris, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Kygo, Stargazing

ODESZA, A Moment Apart

Top Christian Album:

Elevation Worship, There Is A Cloud

Hillsong UNITED, Wonder

Hillsong Worship, Let There Be Light

WINNER: Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection

MercyMe, Lifer

Top Gospel Album:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way From Sunday

Travis Greene, Crossover: Live From Music City

J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It

WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.

Marvin Sapp, Close

Top Hot 100 Song:

WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Lil Uzi Vert, “XO Tour LLIF3”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Post Malone ft. Quavo, “Congratulations”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Lil Pump, “Gucci Gang”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Top Selling Song:

WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

WINNER: Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Top Collaboration:

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, “Havana”

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top R&B Song:

Childish Gambino, “Redbone”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid, “Young Dumb & Broke”

WINNER: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B, “Finesse”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne, “I’m The One

French Montana ft. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

WINNER: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Rock Song:

WINNER: Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Linkin Park ft. Kiiara “Heavy”

Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

Top Latin Song:

J Balvin & Willy William Ft. Beyonce, “Mi Gente”

Becky G ft. Bad Bunny, “Mayores”

WINNER: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin ft. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato, “No Promises”

Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Ann-Marie, “Rockabye”

Kygo & Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Top Christian Song:

Elevation Worship, “O Come To The Altar”

WINNER: Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”

Lecrae ft. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

MercyMe, “Even If”

Zach Williams, “Old Church Choir”

Top Gospel Song:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, “Trust In You”

Travis Greene, “You Waited”

WINNER: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”

Tamela Mann, “Change Me”

Charlie Wilson, “I’m Blessed”

