Biden to speak on Supreme Court Justice Breyer's retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to officially announce his retirement during a White House event on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is addressing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement in a 12:30 p.m. ET speech, the White House said. Breyer is also expected to appear.

The longtime liberal justice's retirement would give Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court's first Black woman. Biden has not yet released an official shortlist for a Supreme Court vacancy.

The exact timing of 83-year-old Breyer’s retirement remains unclear, but Senate Democrats who control the confirmation process plan to begin the proceedings as soon as possible.

Breyer's retirement and ensuing replacement by a Biden-picked nominee wouldn't alter the ideological balance of the court, but Supreme Court nominations are rare enough that they always result in a pitched battle in politically polarized times.

Because of the 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court, Democrats and liberal activists worried that if the 83-year-old were to die or be forced to retire at a time when Democrats did not control the Senate, a Republican majority would block the appointment of his successor until a Republican president was sworn in.

Breyer has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center. His retirement will give Biden the chance to name and win confirmation of a replacement before next fall's election when Republicans could retake the Senate and block future nominees. The party in the White House typically loses seats in Congress in the midterms.

The Senate is the chamber which confirms federal justices, needing a 51-vote majority. Democrats currently control the Senate with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker.