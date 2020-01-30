The publisher of Jeanine Cummins' controversial novel “American Dirt" has canceled the remainder of her promotional tour, citing concerns for her safety.

The novel about a Mexican mother and her young son fleeing to the U.S. border had been praised widely before its January 21 release and was chosen by Oprah Winfrey for her book club. But Mexican American writers have been among those criticizing “American Dirt” for stereotypical depictions of Mexicans.

Cummins is of Irish and Puerto Rican descent. In a statement Wednesday, Flatiron Books cited “concerns about safety” to stop the book tour.

“Jeanine Cummins spent five years of her life writing this book with the intent to shine a spotlight on tragedies facing immigrants,” Bob Miller, president and publisher of Flatiron Books, said in a statement Wednesday. “We are saddened that a work of fiction that was well-intentioned has led to such vitriolic rancor.

The publisher said it instead is planning to organize a series of town hall discussions about the novel. A representative for Winfrey confirmed to the Associated Press that Winfrey would still meet as planned with the author next month to discuss the novel. The discussion will air on Apple TV plus.