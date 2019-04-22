ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On your mark, get set -- enter or nominate someone who is deserving. It's a free vacation!

Sandals is giving 31 people the chance to win a seven-day, six-night vacation for two people now until May 31.

It's to celebrate the most special people in our lives in honor of Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Day and Military Month.

To enter, head to Sandals' website and follow the prompt: Nominate someone (or yourself!), upload a picture and explain why they're deserving.

