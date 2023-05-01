Apple, Google team up to stop unwanted electronic tracking

There have been reports in recent years of Bluetooth location-tracking devices, like Apple AirTags, being used to track people without them knowing.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Apple and Google said Tuesday that the two companies are working together to try and prevent lost item devices, like AirTags, from being used to track people without their permission.

As part of a proposed industry specification, the companies would expand unwanted tracking alerts to third-party Bluetooth trackers in future iOS and Android versions.

Apple launched AirTags, a small chip that can help people track lost items like keys and wallets, in 2021. It uses Bluetooth to connect to Apple’s network so it can connect to an iOS device — such as iPhones, iPads and Mac computers — from anywhere. But reports quickly surfaced that the $30 devices were being used to track people without their knowledge. Since then, Apple has added features into its iPhones that let users know when unfamiliar AirTags have been moving with them for an extended period of time.

But some feel Apple hasn't been doing enough to combat instances of stalkers and predators using AirTags to track their victims. Earlier this year, an Arkansas law firm joined a national lawsuit suing the tech giant over the safety concerns.

Tuesday's announcement suggests Android users may eventually be alerted about unwanted tracking from AirTags too.

Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have expressed support for the draft proposal, according to Tuesday's announcement. The proposal will offer best practices and instructions for manufacturers who choose to add the features to their location-tracking products.

Apple and Google said the specifications for the unwanted tracking alerts features would be completed by the end of 2023 and then be added "in future versions of iOS and Android."

VERIFY contributed to this report.