Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

PHILADELPHIA — Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance, Tyler announced Monday.
“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
The band known for “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” began its “Peace Out” farewell tour on Sept. 2 with a tour-hour set in Philadelphia. Last Saturday's show was held on New York's Long Island.
The 40-date run was to include a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve with the final show originally scheduled for Jan. 26 in Montreal.
The new dates are Jan. 29 in Detroit; Feb. 14 in Chicago; Feb. 17 in Washington D.C., Feb. 21 in Toronto; Feb. 26 in Raleigh, North Carolina and Feb. 29 in Cleveland, according to the Instagram announcement.
The farewell tour is now scheduled to resume Oct. 11 in Tampa, followed by an Oct. 14 show in Atlanta and an Oct. 17 performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Aerosmith 'Peace Out' tour: Updated list of concerts
Here's the full list of shows, according to an emailed announcement from Live Nation.
- Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Saturday, Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Friday, Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
- Monday, Oct. 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Thursday, Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Sunday, Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
- Saturday, Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tuesday, Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Friday, Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Monday, Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Thursday, Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sunday, Nov. 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
- Saturday, Nov. 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Tuesday, Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Monday, Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Thursday, Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
- Sunday, Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Thursday, Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Sunday, Dec. 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Thursday, Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena
- Sunday, Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Wednesday, Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Saturday, Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Friday, Jan. 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Friday, Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Originally Sept. 18)
- Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center (Originally Friday, Sept. 15)
- Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (Originally Wednesday, Sept. 27)
- Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (Originally Tuesday, Sept. 12)
- Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena (Originally Sunday, Sept. 24)
- Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Originally Sept. 21)