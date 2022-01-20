'I'm so sorry': Tearful Adele announces postponed Las Vegas residency on eve of debut

Adele said on social media that half of her team has been out with COVID-19 and that it has been impossible to finish the show.

LAS VEGAS — In a tearful post on social media, Adele announced her Las Vegas residency is being delayed, saying the show is not ready and citing COVID-19 and other disruptions.

"Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace was set to start Friday. Shows were planned each weekend through April 16.

"I'm so sorry," Adele said Thursday, fighting back tears. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

"I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted," Adele said, apologizing for the last-minute decision.

She said all the dates will be rescheduled and that more information would be coming soon.

2021 was a very good year for Adele. Her album “30” arrived late last year and she recorded the highest album sales debut in four years. It was the biggest-selling album debut since Taylor Swift’s "Reputation" in 2017. Adele's previous album, 2015’s “25,” still holds the record for most albums sold in a single week, with 3.38 million copies.