ABC News has apologized for a graphic during a special report Wednesday that mistakenly said Paul Manafort had pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter.

Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman, was jailed earlier this week after a federal judge revoked his house arrest over allegations of witness tampering in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

During a special report Wednesday on President Trump's plans to sign an executive order on stopping child separation at the border, ABC briefly aired a lower third graphic with the text 'Manafort pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.'

Manafort is awaiting two separate criminal trials, but neither of those involve manslaughter charges or anything like that.

ABC News later released a statement that said it was investigating how the incorrect info got in its system and why it was allowed on air.

"We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake," the statement read.

Here is the full moment pic.twitter.com/79eNGznvJB — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 20, 2018

