Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Madden 19 video game tournament along Jacksonville's scenic riverfront, police said Sunday.

Sheriff Mike Williams said the lone shooter was among the dead and had taken his own life. He identified the suspected gunman as David Katz, a 24-year-old white man from Baltimore, Maryland.

The other two deceased persons have not been identified. Williams said nine of the injured were taken to hospitals, seven of them with gunshot wounds. Two other injured persons sought hospital care on their own.

"I'm happy to report they're all in stable condition at this time,'' said Williams.

Initial news media reports indicated there were four fatalities, but Williams corrected the number as three.

Police are not looking for any other suspects and a motive is not yet known.

The esports gaming tournament took place at Chicago Pizza in the Jacksonville Landing, said Williams, and his office received 911 calls at 1:34 p.m. ET reporting a shooting.

A live feed from the tournament was underway when the shooting took place, and the audio feed is interrupted by the sound of several gunshots.

Braheem Johnson of Jacksonville was working at the Chicago Pizza restaurant next door to the Game Bar when the shots rang out. He caught a glimpse of the shooter, who he described as a young male of average build, firing into the crowd with a large-caliber handgun sporting a laser sight attachment.

"I just heard shots and I looked at the window and I see him," Johnson said. "Dude came in there, basically like, to kill basically. It’s like he was just in his rampage. He didn’t know what he wanted to do after. … Everybody started running and everything.’’

Johnson barricaded himself and some customers in the restaurant and grabbed two knives, adding, "If you come into this kitchen, you're bound to get stabbed."

He described seeing the wounded, some still sprinting for the door despite the injuries.

Johnson stayed in the restaurant along with the customers until the police came.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation. Gov. Rick Scott said he had promised Mayor Curry and other officials in Jacksonville any state support they might need.

Scott, who was preparing to fly to Jacksonville from his home in Naples, also spoke with Mayor Lenny Curry and other Jacksonville officials, according to Scott spokesman John Tupps.

"Today, this evening, tonight, Jacksonville is mourning. We have faced an occurrence that is all too common. It will require us to continue to do the hard work of public safety to make sure people are safe," Curry said. "One violent crime in our city is one too many. Tonight we pray for the wounded and we pray for the families of those we’ve lost.’’

He added, “Gov. Scott and scores of leaders from around the state have expressed their condolences and support. To all those and anyone watching I say this: Pray for Jacksonville as we deal with this senseless tragedy.’’

Jacksonville is about 300 miles north of Parkland, where a gunman killed 17 people in a rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day. Sen. Bill Nelson issued a statement after Sunday's shooting saying "Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage."

Video game giant Electronic Arts issued a statement saying it was "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage."

Complexity Gaming, a professional gaming team that had a player participating in the event at the GLHF Game Bar, said on Twitter participant Grini Gjoka was grazed in the hand but was "away from the scene and safe."

Gjoka tweeted that he was hit in the thumb when the tournament "got shot up."

"Worst day of my life," Gjoka said. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."

The Jacksonville Landing is an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River. The area includes waterfront restaurants and an indoor shopping mall.

The GLHF Game Bar – GLHF stands for good luck, have fun – bills itself online as "Jacksonville's home for gamers and nerds alike."

The shooting took place less than two days after a gunfire at a high school football game a few miles away left one person dead and two wounded.

