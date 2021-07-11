21-year-old Western Washington University student among those who died at Astroworld concert

Axel Acosta from Tieton, Washington died during a mass casualty event on Nov. 5.

HOUSTON, Texas — A 21-year-old Western Washington University student was among those killed at Travis Scott's concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5, according to a law firm representing his family.

Axel Acosta, 21, was one of eight concert attendees who died, according to the Buzbee Law Firm. The law firm is also representing more than 10 others who were injured.

Acosta, a junior at Western, was from Tieton, Washington.

Though an investigation into the mass casualty incident continues, initial reports indicate a crowd surge occurred between 9:15-9:30 p.m. when Travis Scott was on stage. People began passing out because they couldn't breathe.

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries," Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said that night. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

Some festival goers said they saw many people being shoved, others appearing to be exhausted and some struggling to get out of the crowd to find either water or medical attention.

There are also videos circulating around social media of concert goers becoming unconscious, being trampled and some mosh pits.

Approximately 300 people were treated for minor injuries at a pop-up hospital at the event. Another 25 were taken to local hospitals, with 11 experiencing cardiac arrest, according to the Houston Fire Department. Eight people were killed, the youngest was 14 years old.