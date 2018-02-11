An unidentified man killed one person and critically injured four before killing himself at a Hot Yoga studio Friday, according to Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo.

City spokeswoman Alison Faris confirmed that the shooter is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the evening shooting.

Underscoring the confusion at the scene, moments later a spokeswoman at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare reported that one person was killed, one was in critical condition and three others were in serious condition.

Alex Redding was in the Bar at Betton downstairs when a woman ran in hyperventilating followed by a man with blood on his head. Redding said two to three other people entered the bar seeking assistance and said that a tall man with a beard was inside the Hot Yoga Studio acting strange and began shooting during the class.

The man with blood on his head told the patrons he tried to stop the shooter but was pistol-whipped before the shooter then shot himself.

The incident immediately interrupted the gubernatorial campaign of Andrew Gillum, who tweeted he was "deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today."

"No act of gun violence is acceptable," he wrote. "I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight."

It is unclear the extent of the injuries of those wounded.

TPD investigators and emergency medical technicians were seen working near the entrance to Hot Yoga, 1950 Thomasville Road.

Outside the Bar, crowds began to gather including State Attorney Jack Campbell and Commissioner Scott Maddox.

This is a developing news story, check back for more updates.

