At least one person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a two-story medical office building in Southern California, fire officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennesy said they received a call around 1:09 p.m. Pacific time of a possible explosion at a two-story building in Aliso Viejo, California.

He told reporters that fire crews found one person dead at the scene after what he described as an "obvious explosion."

Fire authority spokesperson Captain Tony Bommarito later updated that three others suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

He explained that authorities were being extra cautious because they "don't see explosions in commercial buildings" often.

Chief Fennesy noted the building where the explosion occurred was being renovated.

Authorities said they are still trying to figure out what happened and wouldn't comment on whether the incident could be related to a gas leak or explosive devices.

Aliso Viejo- OCFA & OCSD on scene of a possible explosion near the intersection of Mareblu & Pacific Park. 1 confirmed DOA, 2 injured. Checking for additional hazards. Children evacuated; parents can unify with children at Target parking lot on La Paz. pic.twitter.com/tP0X57nNLu — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) May 15, 2018

A CBS LA reporter noted that investigators were taking photos of every car leaving a parking lot across from the scene.

There was a daycare located across the street from the building with the explosion, but officials confirmed no children were injured and they were working to reunite the kids with their families.

