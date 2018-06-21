Dedrick D. Williams

Courtesy of Broward County Sheriff's Dept.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to rapper XXXTentacion's death.

Dedrick D. Williams, 22, was arrested by Broward County Sheriff's Dept. Wednesday on murder charges, according to a police statement obtained by USA TODAY Thursday. He was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. in Pompano Beach.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was ambushed by two suspects as he pulled his electric BMW i8 away from RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. (The dealership lists its address as Pompano Beach).

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m. ET Monday.

This story is developing.

Fans mourn the death of XXXTentacion A mourner of XXXTentacion ties balloons to a pole at a memorial, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper was killed the day before. 01 / 10 A mourner of XXXTentacion ties balloons to a pole at a memorial, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper was killed the day before. 01 / 10

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com