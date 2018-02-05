Xerox plans to move out of downtown Rochester and relocate to its Webster campus.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson and six members of the company's board of directors will resign after reaching an agreement with top shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, the company announced late Tuesday.

The agreement will end the lawsuit filed by Icahn and Deason over a proposed merger with Fujifilm.

Jacobson will resign from his position and step down as a member of the board of directors.

Xerox announced it will appoint six new members to its board — Keith Cozza, Nicholas Graziano, Scott Letier, Jay Firestone, Randolph Read and John Visentin. Cozza, who works for Icahn Enterprises, will become chairman of the board, while Visentin will be vice chairman and CEO.

The company announced that Robert J. Keegan, Charles Prince, Ann R. Reese, William Curt Hunter, Sarah Martinez Tucker and Stephen H. Rusckowski will resign from the board.

The new board will immediately "discuss strategic alternatives" to the company's proposed merger, the company said in a release. They will "begin a process to evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including terminating or restructuring Xerox’s relationship with Fujifilm and the proposed transaction with Fujifilm."

The agreement settles the pending litigation against Xerox, but has no bearing on the pending claims against Fujifilm. The proposed merger would give Fujifilm control over the majority of Xerox.

Deason and Icahn control 15% of Xerox.

Opponents of the merger with Fujifilm received a victory on Friday with a court ruling temporarily blocking the merger.

In the complaint, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan in February, Deason alleged that the Xerox-Fuji transaction is "extremely off-market," that it undervalues Xerox stock, and that it gives majority control to Fuji without providing a premium to Xerox shareholders.

State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager granted the injunctions, stating, "The plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of their claim that defendants breached their fiduciary duties as directors in approving the proposed transactions and that Fuji aided and abetted such breach."

The suit also sought to terminate the Xerox-Fuji joint venture, which began in 1962. The current arrangement is based on a 2001 agreement that Deason says includes "an improper and fraudulently concealed 'crown jewel' lock-up agreement ... that was never disclosed to Xerox's shareholders."

Gregory Brown, Joseph Echevarria and Cheryl Krongard will continue to serve on the board of directors.

"As part of the agreement, Xerox and Carl Icahn will withdraw their respective nominations of any other director candidates for election at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders," the company stated.

The board determined "an immediate resolution of the pending litigation and proxy contest is in the best interest of our company and all stakeholders."

Icahn applauded the agreement and the court decision in a statement. He said, "With new leadership in place, we believe Xerox will be much better positioned to take advantage of multiple potential value-enhancing opportunities, including restructuring its relationship with Fujifilm, our supposed 'partner' whose conduct over the last year is more unbelievable than what you see on fictional TV shows."

The agreement will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

