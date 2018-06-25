This has been a rough couple of days for the Red Hens of the world.

After White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ousted from a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant named Red Hen, unaffiliated businesses are finding themselves the unsuspecting victims in a national uproar over business and politics.

A Washington, D.C., hot spot in the quaint Bloomingdale neighborhood that goes by the same name was egged over the weekend and has been scrambling to clarify that it is not the Red Hen.

A Red Hen restaurant in New Jersey is also caught up in the tumult, as is a book publishing company called Red Hen Press.

The three restaurants and literary press are completely unaffiliated, but that hasn't stopped a backlash that started after the Friday incident at the rustic farm-to-table eatery about 200 miles from Washington, D.C.

Owner Stephanie Wilkinson — of the Lexington Red Hen — told The Washington Post that her staff called her at home to ask what to do after Sanders entered the restaurant. Wilkinson said some staffers have problems with the Trump administration on gay rights and other issues.

Wilkinson said she told Sanders the restaurant must uphold standards such as honesty, compassion and cooperation.

Good morning! @PressSec went to the unaffiliated @RedHenLex last night, not to our DC-based restaurant. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

Alysa Turner, communications director for Red Hen in the nation's capital, said the Italian-influenced American restaurant learned of the Sanders incident Saturday morning when managers received their first message at about 10 a.m. The company was also contacted by the owner of the Lexington location.

Since then, Red Hens everywhere have been bombarded with hundreds of Facebook comments, Yelp reviews and Twitter posts.

And President Donald Trump didn't make things any easier, tweeting Monday about the incident without clarifying the location.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The D.C. eatery has been trying to set the record straight even though Sanders clarified the location where she was evicted in her initial tweet.

"Our priority right now is safety of our employees and getting things back to normal," Turner said.

The D.C. Red Hen is having a little fun, too, firing back with GIFs and clever responses, largely to Twitter users who still don't believe the two aren't affiliated.

It’s not. You can see that there are separate twitter handles above. Just the same name. Just like you’re not Diane Keaton. pic.twitter.com/ucEBMDbJvv — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 24, 2018

The D.C. restaurant is comparing the names of the Twitter users to that of other famous people to point out the flaw in the same name argument.

Red Hen Press joined in on Twitter as well.

The Bloomingdale restaurant is also taking heat from some for not taking a stance on the issue.

In a tweet and Facebook post, Red Hen said it couldn't refuse service to anyone under the D.C. Human Rights Act, which "makes discrimination illegal based on 20 protected traits for people that live, visit or work in the District of Columbia," including political affiliation.

You have the wrong restaurant. Separate companies separate businesses separate owners no affiliation. That one is in Virginia. Businesses in DC are prohibited from discriminating against people for political affiliation because we are a federal district. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

